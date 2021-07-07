Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2,338.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $729.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $692.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.67 and a 52 week high of $735.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

