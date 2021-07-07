Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 407 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $453.59 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.