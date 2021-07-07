Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

