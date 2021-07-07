CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

