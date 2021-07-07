Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CMCL opened at GBX 965 ($12.61) on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 880 ($11.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.57.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.