Camber Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Camber Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575,000 shares during the period. Radius Health comprises about 1.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $31,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 9,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

