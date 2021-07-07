Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 407.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cameco worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after purchasing an additional 932,088 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cameco by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $59,709,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of CCJ opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -312.28 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

