Canaccord Genuity Lowers The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) to Sell

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $0.90 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.25. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

WTER stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 11,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,764. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

