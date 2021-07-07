Canaccord Genuity Lowers The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) to Sell

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $0.90 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.25. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.
WTER stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 11,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,764. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The Alkaline Water Company Profile
