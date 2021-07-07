Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.32 and last traded at C$28.52. Approximately 663,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,400,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEED shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.33.

The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The firm has a market cap of C$11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.84.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

