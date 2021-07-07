Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $207,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

USB stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

