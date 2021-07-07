Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.