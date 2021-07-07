Capital Bank & Trust Co Invests $338,000 in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after acquiring an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after acquiring an additional 687,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

