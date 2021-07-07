Capital International Investors Acquires 71,433 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.09% of Diageo worth $89,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,231,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $191.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.22. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

