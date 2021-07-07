Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $114,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $223.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

