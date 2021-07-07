Capital International Investors Sells 1,320,103 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 50.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,103 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $77,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Yum China by 95,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 974,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

