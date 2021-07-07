Capital International Investors Sells 2,904,218 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,904,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.62% of Nucor worth $147,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

