Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.04.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

