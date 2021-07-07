Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sells $50,725.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,676.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James S. Jr. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 450.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTR. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.