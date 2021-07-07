Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Achieves $2.72 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $101,294.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00133707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00167054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.54 or 1.00173665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.30 or 0.00969222 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,148,575 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.