Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CCL stock traded down GBX 77.40 ($1.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,575.40 ($20.58). 1,424,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.37. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of GBX 782.11 ($10.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.70). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,158.96. The company has a market capitalization of £17.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

