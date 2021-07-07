CarParts.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,530 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,679% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

CarParts.com stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $888.70 million, a PE ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 318,760 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 285,607 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,028,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 364,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

