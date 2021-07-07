Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Carrefour alerts:

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 1,154,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,579. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.