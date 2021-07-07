Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.89 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $74,698,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

