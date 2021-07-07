Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $64.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

