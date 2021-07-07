Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 61.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,330,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 70,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.33.

Ferrari stock opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $173.20 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

