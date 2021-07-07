Castleark Management LLC Grows Stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Quotient worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quotient in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. Quotient Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

