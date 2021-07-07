Castleark Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $4,945,887. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

