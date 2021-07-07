Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,411 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $52.53 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

