Castleark Management LLC Sells 24,470 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.