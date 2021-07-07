Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $602.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.04 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $616.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,499 shares of company stock worth $22,787,446. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

