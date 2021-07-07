Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CBIO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,678,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

