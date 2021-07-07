Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 183,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 67,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $213.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

