Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.