Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives $110.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.89.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

CBOE opened at $117.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

