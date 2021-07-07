CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $81.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.94 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

