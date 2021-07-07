CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $215.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $10,457.94 and $215.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006615 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000225 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

