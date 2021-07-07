Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 8.4%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.68. 17,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 765,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

