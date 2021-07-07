Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLLS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 156,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,698. The firm has a market cap of $651.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

