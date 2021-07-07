Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.05. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 15,409 shares traded.

CYAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

