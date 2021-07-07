CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.64.
CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
CX opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
