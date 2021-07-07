CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

CX opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

