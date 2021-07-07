CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

