Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

