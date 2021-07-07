Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Quiet Period Will End on July 7th (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNTA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Centessa Pharmaceuticals had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

CNTA stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.53 and a quick ratio of 16.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

