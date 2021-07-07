Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $11,711,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,370.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. 150,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,287. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

