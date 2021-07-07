Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.53. 2,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,375. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.