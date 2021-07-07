Centiva Capital LP Cuts Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 78.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,606,854 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 97.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,364,164 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 98.4% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 132,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 65,860 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 2,833,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE MFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 57,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,903. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFA. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.