Centiva Capital LP Has $6.43 Million Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,993 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Centiva Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 79,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

