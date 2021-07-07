Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In related news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,483 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,213 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $144.22. 2,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,513. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.93 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.