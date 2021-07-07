Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

