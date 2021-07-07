Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Century Communities worth $154,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after buying an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 169,541 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

CCS opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

